The share price of Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] inclined by $20.96, presently trading at $20.49. The company’s shares saw 9.98% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 18.63 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PEAK fall by -27.37% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 24.22 compared to -1.82 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -43.79%, while additionally dropping -33.78% during the last 12 months. Healthpeak Properties Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $35.92. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 15.43% increase from the current trading price.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] is sitting at 4.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.31.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] sitting at 12.20% and its Gross Margin at 56.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.37. Its Return on Equity is 0.70%, and its Return on Assets is 0.30%. These metrics suggest that this Healthpeak Properties Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 106.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.38. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 105.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.32 and P/E Ratio of 223.98. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] has 525.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.63 to 37.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 18.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.90. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] a Reliable Buy?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.