The share price of Helmerich & Payne Inc. [NYSE: HP] inclined by $12.80, presently trading at $13.16. The company’s shares saw 6.13% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 12.40 recorded on 03/20/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as HP fall by -24.84% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 17.82 compared to -4.35 of all time high it touched on 03/16/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -71.06%, while additionally dropping -76.71% during the last 12 months. Helmerich & Payne Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $31.47. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 18.31% increase from the current trading price.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [NYSE:HP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.16, with the high estimate being $52.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] is sitting at 3.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.56.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] sitting at 0.50% and its Gross Margin at 35.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.76. Its Return on Equity is -0.60%, and its Return on Assets is -0.40%. These metrics suggest that this Helmerich & Payne Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.11.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] has 113.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.40 to 64.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.14, which indicates that it is 18.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.65. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] a Reliable Buy?

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.