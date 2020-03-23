Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $13.42 after HEP shares went up by 22.33% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. [NYSE:HEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HEP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.42, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.97.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP] sitting at 56.10% and its Gross Margin at 69.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.20. These measurements indicate that Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.46. Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.83 and P/E Ratio of 6.29. These metrics all suggest that Holly Energy Partners L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP] has 72.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 970.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.57 to 30.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 104.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 37.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.