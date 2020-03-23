Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HOTH] stock went up by 92.22% or 2.49 points up from its previous closing price of 2.70. The stock reached $5.19 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, HOTH share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -27.42% in the period of the last 7 days.

HOTH had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $7.00, at one point touching $4.71. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -42.78%. The 52-week high currently stands at 9.07 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -50.46% after the recent low of 2.60.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HOTH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HOTH an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.65. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 26.14.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] has 10.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 29.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.60 to 9.07. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 100.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.