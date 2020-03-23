Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] dipped by -7.74% on the last trading session, reaching $7.03 price per share at the time. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated represents 1.03B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 7.84B with the latest information.

The Huntington Bancshares Incorporated traded at the price of $7.03 with 4.44 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HBAN shares recorded 12.41M.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HBAN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.98, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] is sitting at 3.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.93.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] sitting at 69.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.80. These measurements indicate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.92. Its Return on Equity is 12.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HBAN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 92.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.75 and P/E Ratio of 5.51. These metrics all suggest that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has 1.03B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.86 to 15.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 11.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.75. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.