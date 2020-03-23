Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ: CDEV] dipped by -3.66% on the last trading session, reaching $0.50 price per share at the time. Centennial Resource Development Inc. represents 187.02M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 97.25M with the latest information.

The Centennial Resource Development Inc. traded at the price of $0.50 with 3.56 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CDEV shares recorded 8.62M.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ:CDEV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] is sitting at 3.07. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Fundamental Analysis of Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] sitting at 8.50% and its Gross Margin at 77.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.98. Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.27 and P/E Ratio of 8.46. These metrics all suggest that Centennial Resource Development Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] has 187.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 97.25M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 10.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 104.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.09, which indicates that it is 50.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.74. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] a Reliable Buy?

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.