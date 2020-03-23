Cinemark Holdings Inc.[CNK] stock saw a move by 0.31% on Monday, touching 2.68 million. Based on the recent volume, Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CNK shares recorded 67.68M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] stock additionally went down by -22.31% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -65.04% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CNK stock is set at -71.36% by far, with shares price recording returns by -67.82% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CNK shares showcased -69.76% decrease. CNK saw 43.51 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 5.71 compared to high within the same period of time.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CNK an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] is sitting at 4.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] sitting at 10.30% and its Gross Margin at 36.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.92. Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.02 and P/E Ratio of 6.98. These metrics all suggest that Cinemark Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] has 67.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 772.91M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.71 to 43.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 100.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.82, which indicates that it is 52.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.49. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] a Reliable Buy?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.