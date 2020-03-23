Eventbrite Inc. [NYSE: EB] stock went down by -4.21% or -0.33 points down from its previous closing price of 7.83. The stock reached $7.50 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, EB share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -20.89% in the period of the last 7 days.

EB had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $8.03, at one point touching $6.62. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -70.05%. The 52-week high currently stands at 25.04 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -64.11% after the recent low of 5.80.

Eventbrite Inc. [NYSE:EB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Eventbrite Inc. [EB], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eventbrite Inc. [EB] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Eventbrite Inc. [EB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eventbrite Inc. [EB] sitting at -21.90% and its Gross Margin at 60.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.09. Eventbrite Inc. [EB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 49.29.

Eventbrite Inc. [EB] has 77.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 578.93M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.80 to 25.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.52. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eventbrite Inc. [EB] a Reliable Buy?

Eventbrite Inc. [EB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.