Gogo Inc.[GOGO] stock saw a move by 9.44% on Monday, touching 1.56 million. Based on the recent volume, Gogo Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GOGO shares recorded 78.42M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Gogo Inc. [GOGO] stock could reach median target price of $4.50.

Gogo Inc. [GOGO] stock additionally went up by 21.08% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -47.27% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GOGO stock is set at -43.98% by far, with shares price recording returns by -54.47% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GOGO shares showcased -58.46% decrease. GOGO saw 7.23 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.54 compared to high within the same period of time.

Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Gogo Inc. [GOGO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GOGO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.95, with the high estimate being $9.50, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gogo Inc. [GOGO] is sitting at 3.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gogo Inc. [GOGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gogo Inc. [GOGO] sitting at -2.50% and its Gross Margin at 48.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 98.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.45. Gogo Inc. [GOGO] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.07.

Gogo Inc. [GOGO] has 78.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 211.73M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.54 to 7.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 25.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gogo Inc. [GOGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gogo Inc. [GOGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.