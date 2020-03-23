Heat Biologics Inc.[HTBX] stock saw a move by 0.84% on Monday, touching 9.18 million. Based on the recent volume, Heat Biologics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HTBX shares recorded 57.30M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] stock additionally went up by 28.72% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 132.69% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HTBX stock is set at -53.10% by far, with shares price recording returns by 37.50% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HTBX shares showcased -0.64% decrease. HTBX saw 1.32 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.19 compared to high within the same period of time.

Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 9/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -96.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -83.56. Its Return on Equity is -90.20%, and its Return on Assets is -68.70%. These metrics suggest that this Heat Biologics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.23. Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has 57.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 34.67M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 1.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 212.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.53, which indicates that it is 25.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.