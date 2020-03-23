Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $24.02 after SEE shares went up by 9.18% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE:SEE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.02, with the high estimate being $51.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] sitting at 11.70% and its Gross Margin at 32.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.10. Its Return on Equity is -92.60%, and its Return on Assets is 4.80%. These metrics suggest that this Sealed Air Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 105.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40.

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] has 123.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.06 to 47.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 18.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] a Reliable Buy?

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.