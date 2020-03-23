Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: WLL] dipped by -9.28% on the last trading session, reaching $1.19 price per share at the time. Whiting Petroleum Corporation represents 67.89M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 88.94M with the latest information.

The Whiting Petroleum Corporation traded at the price of $1.19 with 1.72 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WLL shares recorded 11.75M.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:WLL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] is sitting at 2.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] sitting at 1.30% and its Gross Margin at 79.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.92. Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.89.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has 67.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 88.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.68 to 30.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.16, which indicates that it is 45.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] a Reliable Buy?

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.