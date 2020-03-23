Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] dipped by -6.81% on the last trading session, reaching $16.02 price per share at the time. Invitation Homes Inc. represents 565.31M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 9.72B with the latest information.

The Invitation Homes Inc. traded at the price of $16.02 with 1.88 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of INVH shares recorded 4.06M.

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.55.

Fundamental Analysis of Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] sitting at 23.00% and its Gross Margin at 58.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 40.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.82. Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.10 and P/E Ratio of 175.93. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has 565.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.87 to 32.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.11. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] a Reliable Buy?

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.