Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $13.10 after KSS shares went down by -17.35% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] is sitting at 2.85. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.85.

Fundamental Analysis of Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] sitting at 5.50% and its Gross Margin at 39.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.47. Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.73 and P/E Ratio of 2.98. These metrics all suggest that Kohl’s Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has 142.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.98 to 75.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 18.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.67. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kohl’s Corporation [KSS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.