L Brands Inc. [LB] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $8.62 after LB shares went down by -11.86% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

L Brands Inc. [NYSE:LB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding L Brands Inc. [LB] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for L Brands Inc. [LB] is sitting at 3.61. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Fundamental Analysis of L Brands Inc. [LB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for L Brands Inc. [LB] sitting at 8.80% and its Gross Margin at 36.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

L Brands Inc. [LB] has 252.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.00 to 29.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 33.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.92. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is L Brands Inc. [LB] a Reliable Buy?

L Brands Inc. [LB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.