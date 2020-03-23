Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] dipped by -11.24% on the last trading session, reaching $17.06 price per share at the time. Lincoln National Corporation represents 200.66M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.42B with the latest information.

The Lincoln National Corporation traded at the price of $17.06 with 4.44 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LNC shares recorded 2.20M.

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Lincoln National Corporation [LNC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LNC an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] sitting at 7.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.86. Its Return on Equity is 4.80%, and its Return on Assets is 0.30%. These metrics suggest that this Lincoln National Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 30.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has 200.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.95 to 67.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.23, which indicates that it is 21.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.22. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] a Reliable Buy?

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.