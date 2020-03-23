Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] opened at $33.57 and closed at $33.97 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.78% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $35.60.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] had 1.92 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.58M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 25.63%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.10%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 21.70 during that period and LYV managed to take a rebound to 76.60 in the last 52 weeks.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] is sitting at 4.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.27.

Fundamental Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] sitting at 2.80% and its Gross Margin at 26.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.96.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] has 192.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.70 to 76.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 25.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.