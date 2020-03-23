Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] shares went lower by -18.99% from its previous closing of 4.95, now trading at the price of $4.01, also subtracting -0.94 points. Is LTHM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.63 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LTHM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 145.21M float and a -22.17% run over in the last seven days. LTHM share price has been hovering between 13.60 and 4.79 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Livent Corporation [LTHM], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LTHM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.01, with the high estimate being $10.50, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Livent Corporation [LTHM] is sitting at 2.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.17.

Fundamental Analysis of Livent Corporation [LTHM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Livent Corporation [LTHM] sitting at 15.10% and its Gross Margin at 29.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.90. These measurements indicate that Livent Corporation [LTHM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.64. Livent Corporation [LTHM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.54 and P/E Ratio of 11.70. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Livent Corporation [LTHM] has 153.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 759.43M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.79 to 13.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -16.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.42. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Livent Corporation [LTHM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Livent Corporation [LTHM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.