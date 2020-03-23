Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ: LVGO] gained by 4.30% on the last trading session, reaching $22.55 price per share at the time. Livongo Health Inc. represents 100.51M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.27B with the latest information.

The Livongo Health Inc. traded at the price of $22.55 with 7.17 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LVGO shares recorded 1.47M.

Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ:LVGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LVGO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.55, with the high estimate being $46.00, the low estimate being $26.70 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] sitting at -32.50% and its Gross Margin at 72.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -30.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] has 100.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.12 to 45.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.