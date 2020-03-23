Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] dipped by -5.02% on the last trading session, reaching $66.36 price per share at the time. Lowe’s Companies Inc. represents 769.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 51.03B with the latest information.

The Lowe’s Companies Inc. traded at the price of $66.36 with 11.11 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LOW shares recorded 5.20M.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LOW an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $66.36, with the high estimate being $165.00, the low estimate being $85.00 and the median estimate amounting to $125.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] is sitting at 4.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] sitting at 5.80% and its Gross Margin at 31.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.44. Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 44.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.05 and P/E Ratio of 12.13. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has 769.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 51.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.00 to 126.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 17.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.95. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] a Reliable Buy?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.