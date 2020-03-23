Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE: MMP] stock went up by 3.91% or 1.12 points up from its previous closing price of 28.61. The stock reached $29.73 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MMP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -25.82% in the period of the last 7 days.

MMP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $32.305, at one point touching $27.12. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -56.12%. The 52-week high currently stands at 67.75 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -52.11% after the recent low of 22.02.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE:MMP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MMP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.73, with the high estimate being $75.00, the low estimate being $43.00 and the median estimate amounting to $64.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] sitting at 44.10% and its Gross Margin at 54.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.40. These measurements indicate that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.82 and P/E Ratio of 6.67. These metrics all suggest that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] has 232.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.02 to 67.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 23.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.86. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.