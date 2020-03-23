Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNS] gained by 29.63% on the last trading session, reaching $2.10 price per share at the time. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 69.07M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 145.05M with the latest information.

The Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. traded at the price of $2.10 with 5.29 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MRNS shares recorded 1.66M.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MRNS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.10, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.88. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.14.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] has 69.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 145.05M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.77 to 5.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 172.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.65, which indicates that it is 30.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.