Match Group Inc. [MTCH] took an downward turn with a change of -6.72%, trading at the price of $47.35 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.84 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Match Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.57M shares for that time period. MTCH monthly volatility recorded 7.93%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.71%. PS value for MTCH stocks is 6.69 with PB recorded at 41.54.

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Match Group Inc. [MTCH], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MTCH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $47.35, with the high estimate being $100.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Match Group Inc. [MTCH] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Match Group Inc. [MTCH] sitting at 31.60% and its Gross Margin at 74.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.10. These measurements indicate that Match Group Inc. [MTCH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 30.00. Its Return on Equity is 237.40%, and its Return on Assets is 23.00%. These metrics all suggest that Match Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 501.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 501.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 83.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Match Group Inc. [MTCH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 72.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 36.83 and P/E Ratio of 26.18. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] has 289.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.27 to 95.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 11.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.98. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Match Group Inc. [MTCH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Match Group Inc. [MTCH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.