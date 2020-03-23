Medallia Inc. [MDLA] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $21.05 after MDLA shares went up by 5.62% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Medallia Inc. [NYSE:MDLA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Medallia Inc. [MDLA], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MDLA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.05, with the high estimate being $52.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Medallia Inc. [MDLA] is sitting at 4.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Medallia Inc. [MDLA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Medallia Inc. [MDLA] sitting at -16.50% and its Gross Margin at 63.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -16.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -22.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.67. Medallia Inc. [MDLA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.39.

Medallia Inc. [MDLA] has 125.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.67 to 44.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Medallia Inc. [MDLA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Medallia Inc. [MDLA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.