MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $2.89 after MFA shares went down by -19.80% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to MFA Financial Inc. [MFA], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Fundamental Analysis of MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] sitting at 46.80% and its Gross Margin at 58.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.80. These measurements indicate that MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.57. MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.58 and P/E Ratio of 3.64. These metrics all suggest that MFA Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has 453.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.50 to 8.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 92.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 55.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 7.93. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MFA Financial Inc. [MFA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.