Mondelez International Inc.[MDLZ] stock saw a move by -4.73% on Friday, touching 16.24 million. Based on the recent volume, Mondelez International Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MDLZ shares recorded 1.47B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] stock could reach median target price of $63.00.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] stock additionally went down by -14.93% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -26.63% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MDLZ stock is set at -11.37% by far, with shares price recording returns by -20.56% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MDLZ shares showcased -21.29% decrease. MDLZ saw 59.96 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 43.19 compared to high within the same period of time.

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MDLZ an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $43.32, with the high estimate being $70.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $63.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.45.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] sitting at 14.90% and its Gross Margin at 40.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.00. These measurements indicate that Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.67. Its Return on Equity is 14.60%, and its Return on Assets is 6.00%. These metrics all suggest that Mondelez International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 69.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 53.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.25 and P/E Ratio of 16.32. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has 1.47B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 63.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.19 to 59.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.73, which indicates that it is 9.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.