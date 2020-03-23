MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] opened at $11.36 and closed at $11.73 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock dropped by -9.68% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $10.60.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] had 2.03 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.90M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 30.73%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.21%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 6.87 during that period and MPLX managed to take a rebound to 34.59 in the last 52 weeks.

MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For MPLX LP [MPLX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MPLX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.58, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MPLX LP [MPLX] is sitting at 3.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Fundamental Analysis of MPLX LP [MPLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MPLX LP [MPLX] sitting at 26.30% and its Gross Margin at 59.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.50. Its Return on Equity is 8.10%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MPLX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MPLX LP [MPLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 115.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 122.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. MPLX LP [MPLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.63 and P/E Ratio of 8.77. These metrics all suggest that MPLX LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

MPLX LP [MPLX] has 779.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.87 to 34.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 30.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.74. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is MPLX LP [MPLX] a Reliable Buy?

MPLX LP [MPLX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.