NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE: NEX] dipped by -9.16% on the last trading session, reaching $1.19 price per share at the time. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. represents 174.12M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 207.20M with the latest information.

The NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. traded at the price of $1.19 with 4.84 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NEX shares recorded 2.12M.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE:NEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give NEX an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] sitting at -4.60% and its Gross Margin at 22.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] has 174.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 207.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.02 to 12.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.26. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] a Reliable Buy?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.