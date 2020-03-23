NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] stock went down by -4.11% or -2.89 points down from its previous closing price of 70.34. The stock reached $67.45 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NKE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -10.76% in the period of the last 7 days.

NKE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $72.71, at one point touching $64.15. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -36.14%. The 52-week high currently stands at 105.62 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -23.36% after the recent low of 60.00.

NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to NIKE Inc. [NKE], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 11/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give NKE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $67.45, with the high estimate being $150.00, the low estimate being $72.00 and the median estimate amounting to $100.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NIKE Inc. [NKE] is sitting at 4.32. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 03/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NIKE Inc. [NKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NIKE Inc. [NKE] sitting at 12.80% and its Gross Margin at 45.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20. These measurements indicate that NIKE Inc. [NKE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.25. Its Return on Equity is 50.00%, and its Return on Assets is 18.40%. These metrics all suggest that NIKE Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NIKE Inc. [NKE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 38.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. NIKE Inc. [NKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.15 and P/E Ratio of 23.63. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

NIKE Inc. [NKE] has 1.51B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 101.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.00 to 105.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 14.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.03. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is NIKE Inc. [NKE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NIKE Inc. [NKE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.