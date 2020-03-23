The share price of NIO Limited [NYSE: NIO] inclined by $2.38, presently trading at $2.40. The company’s shares saw 101.68% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.19 recorded on 03/20/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as NIO fall by -22.83% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 3.12 compared to -0.71 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -43.66%, while additionally dropping -58.90% during the last 12 months. NIO Limited is said to have a 12-month price target set at $22.08. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 19.68% increase from the current trading price.

NIO Limited [NYSE:NIO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For NIO Limited [NIO], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NIO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.40, with the high estimate being $88.53, the low estimate being $6.29 and the median estimate amounting to $24.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NIO Limited [NIO] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 06/02/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NIO Limited [NIO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -15.30%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.49.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.86.

NIO Limited [NIO] has 1.07B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.19 to 6.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 101.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.28. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is NIO Limited [NIO] a Reliable Buy?

NIO Limited [NIO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.