Novavax Inc. [NVAX] took an upward turn with a change of 0.97%, trading at the price of $10.45 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.66 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Novavax Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 7.75M shares for that time period. NVAX monthly volatility recorded 21.47%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 25.44%. PS value for NVAX stocks is 26.23.

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Novavax Inc. [NVAX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NVAX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.48, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Novavax Inc. [NVAX] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 191.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 29.39.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] has 47.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 490.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 17.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 195.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 25.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novavax Inc. [NVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novavax Inc. [NVAX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.