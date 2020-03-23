NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] dipped by -2.67% on the last trading session, reaching $23.31 price per share at the time. NRG Energy Inc. represents 250.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 5.83B with the latest information.

The NRG Energy Inc. traded at the price of $23.31 with 6.05 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NRG shares recorded 2.88M.

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to NRG Energy Inc. [NRG], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NRG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.31, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $41.00 and the median estimate amounting to $47.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.95.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] sitting at 11.50% and its Gross Margin at 25.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 45.20. These measurements indicate that NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23. NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.43 and P/E Ratio of 1.44. These metrics all suggest that NRG Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has 250.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.54 to 43.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 14.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NRG Energy Inc. [NRG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.