NuStar Energy L.P. [NYSE: NS] opened at $6.97 and closed at $7.92 a share within trading session on 03/20/20. That means that the stock gained by 18.18% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $9.36.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, NuStar Energy L.P. [NYSE: NS] had 6.59 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.11M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 38.55%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 19.65%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.98 during that period and NS managed to take a rebound to 30.06 in the last 52 weeks.

NuStar Energy L.P. [NYSE:NS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to NuStar Energy L.P. [NS], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.36, with the high estimate being $33.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NuStar Energy L.P. [NS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] sitting at 26.10% and its Gross Margin at 33.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -16.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.74. NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.48.

NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] has 108.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.98 to 30.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 87.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.30, which indicates that it is 38.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.38. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] a Reliable Buy?

NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.