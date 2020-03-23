Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE: OII] opened at $2.12 and closed at $2.86 a share within trading session on 03/20/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.05% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.89.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE: OII] had 4.86 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.79M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 33.03%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 20.16%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.01 during that period and OII managed to take a rebound to 21.29 in the last 52 weeks.

Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE:OII]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OII an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.89, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] is sitting at 2.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] sitting at -14.20% and its Gross Margin at 4.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.80. Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.16.

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] has 71.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 207.96M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.01 to 21.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.79, which indicates that it is 33.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.90. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] a Reliable Buy?

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.