Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] saw a change by -1.25% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.48. The company is holding 124.07M shares with keeping 123.16M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 19.82% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -78.48% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 124.07M shares valued at 6.27 million were bought and sold.

Ocwen Financial Corporation [NYSE:OCN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OCN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.48, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.49.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] sitting at 29.70% and its Gross Margin at 67.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 22.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.82. Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.93.

Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] has 124.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 59.55M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.40 to 2.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.82, which indicates that it is 46.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.