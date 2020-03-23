Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] took an upward turn with a change of 13.94%, trading at the price of $8.99 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 10.25 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Penn National Gaming Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.65M shares for that time period. PENN monthly volatility recorded 25.15%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 65.65%. PS value for PENN stocks is 0.13 with PB recorded at 0.49.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PENN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.94, with the high estimate being $51.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $39.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] sitting at 10.80% and its Gross Margin at 45.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.23. Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.57 and P/E Ratio of 25.02. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has 86.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 684.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.75 to 39.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 139.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.56, which indicates that it is 65.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] a Reliable Buy?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.