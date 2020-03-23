Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] saw a change by 6.21% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $16.94. The company is holding 73.65M shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 128.61% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -68.91% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -68.80%, trading +129.42% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 73.65M shares valued at 1.54 million were bought and sold.

Performance Food Group Company [NYSE:PFGC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PFGC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.96, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $56.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] sitting at 1.30% and its Gross Margin at 11.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.75. Its Return on Equity is 13.20%, and its Return on Assets is 3.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PFGC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 104.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 102.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.27 and P/E Ratio of 10.36. These metrics all suggest that Performance Food Group Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has 73.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.41 to 54.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 128.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.98, which indicates that it is 51.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.04. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Performance Food Group Company [PFGC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.