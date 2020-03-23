Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] shares went lower by -4.94% from its previous closing of 13.35, now trading at the price of $12.69, also subtracting -0.66 points. Is DOC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.45 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DOC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 171.36M float and a -26.26% run over in the last seven days. DOC share price has been hovering between 20.78 and 11.01 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE:DOC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DOC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.69, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] is sitting at 4.19. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.13.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] sitting at 11.10% and its Gross Margin at 69.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.60. These measurements indicate that Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.60. Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.04 and P/E Ratio of 32.56. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has 171.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.01 to 20.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 17.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.44. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] a Reliable Buy?

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.