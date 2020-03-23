Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] shares went higher by 2.30% from its previous closing of 60.37, now trading at the price of $61.76, also adding 1.39 points. Is PXD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.34 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PXD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 155.83M float and a -12.62% run over in the last seven days. PXD share price has been hovering between 178.22 and 48.62 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PXD an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $60.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] is sitting at 4.52. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.68.

Fundamental Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] sitting at 15.20% and its Gross Margin at 41.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.28. Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.12 and P/E Ratio of 13.75. These metrics all suggest that Pioneer Natural Resources Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has 155.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.62 to 178.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.82, which indicates that it is 16.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.02. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] a Reliable Buy?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.