Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $5.05 after PAA shares went down by -11.02% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NYSE:PAA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PAA an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.73.

Fundamental Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] sitting at 5.90% and its Gross Margin at 8.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.89. Its Return on Equity is 18.50%, and its Return on Assets is 7.00%. These metrics all suggest that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 73.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.88 and P/E Ratio of 1.91. These metrics all suggest that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has 522.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.00 to 25.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.02, which indicates that it is 35.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.33. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] a Reliable Buy?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.