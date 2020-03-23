Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NYSE: PAGP] opened at $5.77 and closed at $5.99 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock dropped by -12.85% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $5.22.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NYSE: PAGP] had 1.66 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.66M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 34.74%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 16.24%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 3.04 during that period and PAGP managed to take a rebound to 25.69 in the last 52 weeks.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NYSE:PAGP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PAGP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.21, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] is sitting at 4.15. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] sitting at 6.70% and its Gross Margin at 12.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.91. Its Return on Equity is 15.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PAGP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 444.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 444.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 81.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.29 and P/E Ratio of 2.60. These metrics all suggest that Plains GP Holdings L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] has 181.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.04 to 25.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.07, which indicates that it is 34.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.82. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] a Reliable Buy?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.