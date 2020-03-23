Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] stock went down by -1.20% or -0.04 points down from its previous closing price of 3.32. The stock reached $3.28 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PLUG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -1.78% in the period of the last 7 days.

PLUG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.50, at one point touching $3.20. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -45.79%. The 52-week high currently stands at 6.05 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 30.71% after the recent low of 1.86.

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] sitting at -21.70% and its Gross Margin at 12.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -37.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -38.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.21. Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.12.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has 291.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 967.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.86 to 6.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 18.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] a Reliable Buy?

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.