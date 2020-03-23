PPG Industries Inc. [NYSE: PPG] opened at $72.21 and closed at $76.56 a share within trading session on 03/20/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.13% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $79.72.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, PPG Industries Inc. [NYSE: PPG] had 4.36 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.97M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.78%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.74%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 69.77 during that period and PPG managed to take a rebound to 134.36 in the last 52 weeks.

PPG Industries Inc. [NYSE:PPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For PPG Industries Inc. [PPG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PPG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $79.72, with the high estimate being $155.00, the low estimate being $96.00 and the median estimate amounting to $135.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] is sitting at 3.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.88.

Fundamental Analysis of PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] sitting at 11.20% and its Gross Margin at 43.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.29 and P/E Ratio of 15.29. These metrics all suggest that PPG Industries Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] has 236.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.77 to 134.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 10.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.64. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PPG Industries Inc. [PPG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.