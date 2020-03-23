Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] took an downward turn with a change of -12.40%, trading at the price of $4.20 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.09 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Prospect Capital Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 3.33M shares for that time period. PSEC monthly volatility recorded 8.00%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.56%. PS value for PSEC stocks is 2.68 with PB recorded at 0.55.

Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:PSEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PSEC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.21, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.61.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 72.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 65.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.46.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has 367.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.00 to 6.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.60. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.