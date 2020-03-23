Raytheon Company [NYSE: RTN] opened at $111.65 and closed at $121.34 a share within trading session on 03/20/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.31% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $124.14.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Raytheon Company [NYSE: RTN] had 5.12 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.64M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.27%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.83%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 103.00 during that period and RTN managed to take a rebound to 233.48 in the last 52 weeks.

Raytheon Company [NYSE:RTN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Raytheon Company [RTN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RTN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $124.14, with the high estimate being $270.00, the low estimate being $160.00 and the median estimate amounting to $250.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $121.34.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Raytheon Company [RTN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Raytheon Company [RTN] sitting at 16.40% and its Gross Margin at 26.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.50. These measurements indicate that Raytheon Company [RTN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.62. Its Return on Equity is 27.20%, and its Return on Assets is 10.20%. These metrics all suggest that Raytheon Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Raytheon Company [RTN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Raytheon Company [RTN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.74 and P/E Ratio of 10.40. These metrics all suggest that Raytheon Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Raytheon Company [RTN] has 279.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 34.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 103.00 to 233.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 14.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.77. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Raytheon Company [RTN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Raytheon Company [RTN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.