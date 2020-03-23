Realty Income Corporation[O] stock saw a move by -13.92% on Monday, touching 2.04 million. Based on the recent volume, Realty Income Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of O shares recorded 302.93M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Realty Income Corporation [O] stock could reach median target price of $79.00.

Realty Income Corporation [O] stock additionally went down by -34.07% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -42.11% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of O stock is set at -34.57% by far, with shares price recording returns by -34.20% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, O shares showcased -37.29% decrease. O saw 84.92 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 38.00 compared to high within the same period of time.

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Realty Income Corporation [O], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give O an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $40.78, with the high estimate being $94.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $79.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Realty Income Corporation [O] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.87.

Fundamental Analysis of Realty Income Corporation [O]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Realty Income Corporation [O] sitting at 27.60% and its Gross Margin at 94.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.30. These measurements indicate that Realty Income Corporation [O] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 20.79. Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.78 and P/E Ratio of 29.46. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Realty Income Corporation [O] has 302.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.00 to 84.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 20.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.15. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Realty Income Corporation [O] a Reliable Buy?

Realty Income Corporation [O] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.