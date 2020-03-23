Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] opened at $59.46 and closed at $65.00 a share within trading session on 03/20/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.69% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $63.90.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] had 10.0 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.48M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.51%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.28%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 56.30 during that period and ROST managed to take a rebound to 124.16 in the last 52 weeks.

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Ross Stores Inc. [ROST], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ROST an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $63.90, with the high estimate being $141.00, the low estimate being $83.00 and the median estimate amounting to $119.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $65.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] is sitting at 4.23. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.10.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] sitting at 12.90% and its Gross Margin at 28.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.39.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has 356.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.30 to 124.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 14.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.54. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] a Reliable Buy?

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.