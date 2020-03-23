Sabre Corporation [SABR] took an upward turn with a change of 19.94%, trading at the price of $3.97 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.92 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Sabre Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 3.56M shares for that time period. SABR monthly volatility recorded 15.37%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 32.69%. PS value for SABR stocks is 0.31 with PB recorded at 0.96.

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Sabre Corporation [SABR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sabre Corporation [SABR] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Fundamental Analysis of Sabre Corporation [SABR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sabre Corporation [SABR] sitting at 9.10% and its Gross Margin at 25.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.32. Sabre Corporation [SABR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.66 and P/E Ratio of 6.92. These metrics all suggest that Sabre Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sabre Corporation [SABR] has 371.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.31 to 25.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 32.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.79. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sabre Corporation [SABR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sabre Corporation [SABR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.