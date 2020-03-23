Sea Limited [SE] took an downward turn with a change of -4.28%, trading at the price of $38.00 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.81 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Sea Limited shares have an average trading volume of 4.65M shares for that time period. SE monthly volatility recorded 7.27%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.85%. PS value for SE stocks is 8.55 with PB recorded at 15.02.

Sea Limited [NYSE:SE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Sea Limited [SE] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.00, with the high estimate being $65.00, the low estimate being $54.50 and the median estimate amounting to $56.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sea Limited [SE] is sitting at 4.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.86.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sea Limited [SE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sea Limited [SE] sitting at -41.00% and its Gross Margin at 27.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -67.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -13.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.72. Sea Limited [SE] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 251.05.

Sea Limited [SE] has 489.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.83 to 52.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sea Limited [SE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sea Limited [SE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.