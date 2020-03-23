Sempra Energy [NYSE: SRE] stock went down by -0.36% or -0.36 points down from its previous closing price of 100.00. The stock reached $99.64 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SRE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -6.81% in the period of the last 7 days.

SRE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $101.56, at one point touching $96.44. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -38.44%. The 52-week high currently stands at 161.87 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -20.84% after the recent low of 88.13.

Sempra Energy [NYSE:SRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Sempra Energy [SRE] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SRE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $99.64, with the high estimate being $186.00, the low estimate being $109.00 and the median estimate amounting to $156.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $100.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sempra Energy [SRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sempra Energy [SRE] sitting at 25.60% and its Gross Margin at 96.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.00. These measurements indicate that Sempra Energy [SRE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.31. Sempra Energy [SRE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.84 and P/E Ratio of 13.93. These metrics all suggest that Sempra Energy is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sempra Energy [SRE] has 299.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 29.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 88.13 to 161.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 11.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.61. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sempra Energy [SRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sempra Energy [SRE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.